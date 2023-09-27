Why is Vijay’s Leo Audio Event Cancelled?

Vijay is one actor who promotes his films through a single audio release event. He is a rare actor for interviews and media interactions. A grand audio release event of his upcoming film Leo was planned in Chennai’s Nehru Indoor Stadium on September 30th. The event got cancelled and there are rumors that the makers had to bow down to political pressure. There are debates about the Tamil distribution rights and this triggered a political angle for Leo. Now with the event getting canceled, they added strength to the political rumors.

However, the makers issued a statement that there is no political angle involved. “Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans’ wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons” told the statement. There is no update about conducting the event in any other city or about the new audio launch date.

Leo is carrying massive expectations and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is slated for October 19th release.