Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Makers Push New Narrative & Nagarjuna Schools Contestants

Weekend episodes once again exposed shifting narratives, strategic editorial choices, emotional reconciliations, and sharp questioning from host Nagarjuna. With the finale approaching, every move by contestants and the makers is under intense scrutiny.

A New Weekend Gimmick: Is Bigg Boss Steering Audience Perception

This season, the makers introduced a new segment in which Nagarjuna interacts with a group of studio audience members and asks them to reveal their favourite contestants. In the early weeks, the segment conveniently highlighted praise for Immanuel. This weekend, Nagarjuna featured audience members who named Kalyan and Tanuja as their favourites.

Later, it showcased highly positive comments on Bharani from individuals claiming to be lifelong fans.

The highly selective nature of these interactions has sparked debate among viewers, who believe the show is using this mechanism to push certain contestants into the finale. The pattern suggests a controlled attempt to influence audience sentiment, raising concerns about whether Bigg Boss is crafting its own finalists.

Fun and Emotional Moments

Immanuel once again delivered effortless comedy, teasing Pavan’s outfit by comparing it to that of a magician. As the season winds down, housemates began reflecting on their journeys. Tanuja approached seniors like Bharani, Sanjana and Suman, apologising for harsh comments during gameplay and calling them situational rather than personal.

Nagarjuna Points Out Emanuel’s Mistakes

Nagarjuna questioned Immanuel for choosing Sanjana as his opponent in the Ticket to Finale task. Immanuel said he considered her a mother figure and believed it was fine if she won in his place. Nagarjuna then displayed footage showing a critical mistake by Immanuel in the task. Immanuel insisted he was unaware of it, but viewers sensed the makers were scrutinising him unusually hard in recent weeks, possibly to dilute his dominance.

Tanuja Faces a Strong Reprimand

Nagarjuna shifted to Ritu and her repeated math blunders, asking her basic questions she struggled to answer. He then tackled the major controversy of the week: the triangle-versus-quadrangle dispute raised by Tanuja after Bharani lost to Ritu. Nagarjuna gave a clear mathematical explanation, criticised her for reopening a closed decision, and praised Sanjana’s role as sanchalak.

He further displayed another clip exposing Tanuja’s foul play in a different task and reminded her that nomination time should not be used to settle personal grievances, referencing her emotional confrontation with Immanuel.

Pavan’s Overconfidence Addressed

Nagarjuna reprimanded Pavan for blaming task props after losing and for prematurely declaring he would win the Ticket to Finale. The host called it clear overconfidence.

Sanjana’s Sensitivity Questioned

The mother-themed song sung by Immanuel for fun last week resurfaced when Sanjana complained about its implications. Nagarjuna clarified she was overthinking and misinterpreting harmless lyrics.

Why Do You Deserve the Trophy

Each contestant was asked to justify why they deserved to win. Their peers then gave secret thumbs-up or thumbs-down votes.

• Suman received limited support, with only Kalyan, Tanuja and Bharani approving.

• Immanuel received unanimous approval for his commitment to entertainment.

• Bharani spoke candidly about strengths and flaws but received thumbs down from Ritu and Pavan.

• Sanjana insisted she played with honesty and pushed her limits, but received mostly thumbs down.

• Pavan emphasised authenticity but was criticised for overconfidence.

• Kalyan highlighted his discipline and consistency; he received full support.

• Tanuja declared she wants to be the first woman to win Bigg Boss Telugu; she too received unanimous support.

• Ritu faced thumbs down from Suman and Bharani for poor sanchalak performance.

Suman and Pavan received the highest number of negative votes.

The episode was a blend of humour, emotional introspection and intense accountability. With selective audience messaging and sharp questioning from Nagarjuna, the finale narrative appears increasingly orchestrated. As the competition tightens, viewer perception—and suspicion—continues to shape the season’s endgame.