Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Nomination Twist

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 took an unexpected turn this week with every single contestant landing in the nomination list! The episode kicked off with light-hearted banter in the kitchen but soon turned intense as Bigg Boss dropped the bombshell. What followed was a gripping immunity task that tested not only the contestants’ strength but also their strategy and ethics.

Nomination Chaos in the House

The day began with playful conversations among housemates about whom they might nominate. But things quickly escalated when Bigg Boss announced that all contestants were nominated for eviction this week. The announcement left everyone stunned. Bigg Boss later revealed that only by winning the upcoming immunity task could contestants save themselves.

Sanjana, meanwhile, was seen complaining that Bharani seemed to be behaving like an “executive captain,” even though Ramu was the actual captain of the house. The comment stirred some tension right before the major task began.

Immunity Task: The Bed Battle

In the first immunity challenge, contestants were made to stand on a large bed. The rule was simple — use strength or strategy to push others off the bed. Once a contestant fell off, they were out of the immunity race.

Captain Ramu and Flora — who was directly nominated for two weeks for being the least impactful housemate — acted as Sanchalaks (referees).

Bharani, Kalyan, Immanuel, and Pawan teamed up early on, successfully lifting Sanjana off the bed. They then turned their focus on Suman, eliminating her next. Divya was targeted in the next round, but Bharani chose not to participate in pushing her out — a move that later led to emotional drama.

In a chaotic moment, when the team tried to pull Pawan, Bharani accidentally fell off too, creating confusion about who was eliminated first. Since the rule allowed Sanchalaks to decide in such cases, Ramu’s judgment became crucial — especially given his close friendship with Bharani. Finally Pawan was eliminated.

The team later eliminated Ritu, followed by Bharani himself taking out Srija, which led to a heated argument about fairness and loyalty.

Fire, Water, and Air Challenge

The final stage of the immunity test — themed “Fire, Water, and Air” — featured Bharani, Thanuja, Immanuel, and Kalyan. Though all four gave a strong fight, it ultimately boiled down to a fierce competition between Immanuel and Kalyan. Immanuel emerged victorious, earning immunity alongside Captain Ramu.

Double Elimination Ahead?

With everyone except Ramu and Immanuel nominated, rumors suggest a double elimination might be on the horizon. Buzz inside the Bigg Boss circles hints that new wild card entries are waiting to enter the house after this intense week.

From shocking mass nominations to emotional confrontations and strategic gameplay, this week’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode had everything — drama, intensity, and suspense. As speculations about a double elimination rise, fans eagerly await to see which contestants will survive the toughest week yet!