Vijayashanti Shocking Allegations Against TDP Over Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Senior Congress leader Vijayashanti has made sensational remarks targeting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), accusing it of engaging in “unethical political deals” ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

According to Vijayashanti, sensing a clear Congress victory in the constituency, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have allegedly joined hands behind the scenes, with the TDP playing a covert role in their strategy.

She alleged that although the TDP has publicly announced its decision to stay out of the contest in support of its alliance partner BJP, it has secretly instructed its cadre to work in favour of the BRS candidate. “This is nothing but a betrayal of alliance ethics and an open attempt to sabotage Congress’s chances,” Vijayashanti stated.

She also stated that the BJP has fielded a dummy candidate in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, supposedly to split votes and covertly ensure a BRS win. Vijayashanti called this a “calculated conspiracy to undercut the Congress’s growing momentum in Hyderabad.”

“The people of Jubilee Hills deserve to know the truth about this opportunistic understanding between BRS, BJP, and TDP,” she declared. Vijayashanti urged every Congress worker in the constituency to actively counter what she termed as a “political game of deceit.”