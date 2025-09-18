Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Week 2 Elimination Update!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is already heating up in its second week, and fans are glued to their screens to see how the drama unfolds. After the unexpected elimination of Shrashti Verma in Week 1, viewers have been actively voting to save their favourite contestants from the second round of eliminations.

This week, the nominated contestants include Demon Pavan, Haritha Harish, Bharani Kumar, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Priya Shetty, and Manish Maryada. While the competition is tough, early voting trends have started to reveal some interesting insights.

Suman Shetty Leads the Pack

In a surprising turn, Suman Shetty has emerged as the frontrunner this week, gaining the highest number of votes so far. His entertaining presence and down-to-earth attitude have struck a chord with the audience.

Bharani Close Behind

Bharani Kumar is currently in second place, securing around 26% of the total votes. He has consistently built a strong fan base and remains a promising contestant.

Mid-Zone Players

Haritha Harish (8%), also known as “Mask Man,” and Demon Pavan (7.5%) are sitting comfortably in the safe zone, though they’re not leading. Flora Saini, nominated for the second consecutive week, has received just 6% of the votes, putting her in a slightly risky position.

Who’s in the Danger Zone?

The bottom of the chart currently features Priya Shetty and Manish Maryada, who are both struggling to gain public support. Unless their vote count picks up in the coming days, they may be facing elimination this weekend. With the weekend episode fast approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the final voting results play out. Will there be another shocking elimination? Or will one of the underdogs make a comeback?

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss Telugu 9, and don’t forget to vote for your favourite contestant!