Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?

The government of Andhra Pradesh has granted permissions for special premieres for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG and the premiere ticket is capped at Rs 1000. The film has high potential to perform to the core during the Dasara holiday season with hardly any Telugu release around. The makers are trying their best and the team will promote the film for a week starting this weekend. Now, the biggest debate is about the permissions for ticket hike and special shows in Telangana.

After the tragic stampede in Sandhya theatre, the government of Telangana is against granting permissions for premiere shows. For Hari Hara Veera Mallu, selected premiere show permissions are granted. Popular producer Dil Raju is distributing OG in Nizam and he bought the rights for a fancy price. Being FDC Chairman and sharing a great bond with the government of Telangana, he is trying his best for the special permissions in Telangana. A clarity on this is expected befor this weekend and the advance sales in Telangana will open from Monday.

OG is a stylish action thriller directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan are the lead actors. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music composer for this high voltage actioner.