x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?

Published on September 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Akkineni trio coming together again ?
image
Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Week 2 Elimination Update!
image
Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards
image
Trending News Today

Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?

The government of Andhra Pradesh has granted permissions for special premieres for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG and the premiere ticket is capped at Rs 1000. The film has high potential to perform to the core during the Dasara holiday season with hardly any Telugu release around. The makers are trying their best and the team will promote the film for a week starting this weekend. Now, the biggest debate is about the permissions for ticket hike and special shows in Telangana.

After the tragic stampede in Sandhya theatre, the government of Telangana is against granting permissions for premiere shows. For Hari Hara Veera Mallu, selected premiere show permissions are granted. Popular producer Dil Raju is distributing OG in Nizam and he bought the rights for a fancy price. Being FDC Chairman and sharing a great bond with the government of Telangana, he is trying his best for the special permissions in Telangana. A clarity on this is expected befor this weekend and the advance sales in Telangana will open from Monday.

OG is a stylish action thriller directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan are the lead actors. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music composer for this high voltage actioner.

Next Akkineni trio coming together again ? Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Week 2 Elimination Update!
else

TRENDING

image
Akkineni trio coming together again ?
image
Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
image
Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards

Latest

image
Akkineni trio coming together again ?
image
Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Week 2 Elimination Update!
image
Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party
image
Big Relief for Amaravati Farmers: Govt Removes “Assigned Land” Tag
image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look