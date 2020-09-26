Bigg boss tidbits: Allari Naresh link for Bigg boss contestants

Today, Swathi Deekshit entered as the wild card in Bigg boss house. After this, there has been discussion in social media about Allari Naresh link to Bigg boss Telugu contestants.

In Bigg boss season-1, Archana was in Bigg boss house and it is known thing that she debuted into Tollywood with Allari Naresh’s movie ‘Nenu’. Later, in Bigg boss season 2, Nandini Rai joined Bigg boss house. But she later acted in Allari Naresh movie ‘Silly fellows’. In the current season, Monal Gajjar is already in the house. She is best known to the Telugu audience as the heroine of Allari Naresh’s Sudigadu. Now, Swathi Deekshit, who joined as 3rd wild card in this season, also acted in Allari Naresh’s Jump Jilani movie.

Memes are being circulated in social media about this link of Allari Naresh. Some say, Allari Naresh heroines are not getting good opportunities later and so they are joining Bigg boss house. Anyway, Allari Naresh’s link to Bigg boss is discussed in social media.