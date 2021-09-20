Bigg boss: Uma eliminated

Actress Uma becomes 2nd contestant to be eliminated from Bigg boss house in season 5

Uma’s elimination was predictable:

Out of the 7 contestants nominated for elimination this weekend, four contestants were saved yesterday itself. Actress Uma, Nata Raj master and Priya were in the danger zone at the start of the today’s episode. Out of these 3, Priya was saved first, and both Natraj master and Uma were seen feeling tensed. Finally when Natraj master got saved, he felt very emotional. Surprisingly, Uma, who was seen as a loudmouth till date, was so calm and dignified while leaving the show.

Last week itself audience felt that Uma will get eliminated as soon as she comes into nominations like actress Hema and karate Kalyani in previous seasons. Her foul language in the house and her nagging behaviour were the main reasons for her elimination. At some point of time, on social media , there was some propaganda that the fans of Karthika Deepam serial voted her in a big way and tried to save her. However, it seems her foul language in the house destroyed her prospects.

Suggestions to housemates:

After she got eliminated, Lobo was seen crying. But the way Uma handled her exit was so smooth and she did not get into any altercations with any of the housemates during her exit. In fact, she gave good suggestions to all the housemates. She advised Shanmukh to play his own game instead of playing for Siri. She advised Lahari to be more proactive. She also asked Lobo to be strong and play his own game.

Siri is the devil in the house:

At the start of the episode Nagarjuna made the housemates play some games, but the games were very routine and boring. In one of the games, housemates were asked to tell who is the devil in the house in their perspective. Most of the housemates named Siri as the devil and it indicates how much negativity she has among the housemates

Also it was birthday of anchor Ravi and he received gift and letter from his family. Kajal read the letter from his daughter and Ravi felt very emotional after listening to the letter.

After fantastic and a star-studded episode yesterday with Ram Charan and Maestro team joining the show, today’s episode looks just average.