Charming Star Sharwa’s upcoming sports–family drama Biker is already creating ripples nationwide, with its theatrical trailer drawing great applause for its scale, emotion, and technical brilliance.

At the trailer launch, director Abhilash Reddy shared his excitement over the overwhelming response. He revealed that the film spans two distinct timelines. “Every race has an emotion. Every beat has a purpose. Beyond the adrenaline, there’s a love story and a heartfelt father–son track that will resonate with everyone,” he said.

Rajasekhar, who plays a pivotal role, said he was instantly drawn to the story after turning down many scripts over the years. “I realized there’s no such thing as a second hero when the role is meaningful. Working on Biker felt refreshing, and Sharwa is truly a wonderful co-actor,” he added.

Sharwa, riding high on the success of his recent blockbuster, confidently declared that Biker will be a defining moment in his career. He thanked Rajasekhar and recalled Prabhas’ recent remarks about respecting seniors. “This film is special. It’s India’s first motocross story rooted in deep emotion. Many people got hurt during the shoot- it wasn’t easy. But I can proudly say that Abhilash has made a film the whole country will celebrate. Biker will be of Hollywood standards.”

Sharwa also says that the movie isn’t restricted to any particular section or age group.