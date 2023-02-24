Birthday Special: Nani, The Most Bankable Star!

It is tough to survive for many actors after reaching a certain level, as there will be good expectations every time, and if the movies won’t live up to that expectancy their career graph will see a downward path. It applies to all the actors. However, the actors who stand firm and make good choices in certain situations will become successful.

Birthday boy Nani’s film journey is one the best examples for wannabe and upcoming actors. Made his entry as an assistant director, Nani debuted as an actor with Ashta Chemma. Hits and flops are common for anyone, but Nani is one actor who learned from his mistakes and is making the right choices in picking his subjects.

Furthermore, he has come out of his comfort zone and is doing challenging roles. Even though he tasted bitter results, Nani has never disappointed as an actor. In fact, he is one of the most successful stars in Tollywood.

Nani who is one of the most bankable stars will next be seen in Dasara which marks his maiden Pan India film. He already won praise for his looks and performance in the theatrical trailer. The movie has done the highest business in Nani’s career and it is making huge noise across the country.

Completely contrasting to this role, Nani is playing a father to a 6-year-old kid in his 30th movie. This shows his versatility as an actor. Let’s wish Nani all the best for his future endeavors!