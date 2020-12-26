BJP spent Rs 50,000 Cr in Tirupati: No chance for Pawan

The BJP AP leaders are giving blow after blow to the people with their non-stop sensational statements. Their latest comments are regarding how the Modi Government has done lots of things to develop Tirupati. BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has gone a few steps forward and claimed that the Modi regime spent over Rs. 50,000 Cr for the overall development of the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

All these thousands of crores were spent for laying national highways, development of smart city, infrastructure, national institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, etc in the temple town and its jurisdiction. What more, a port and many industries have also come up. There are fast growing special economic zones like Sri City.

Now, the question is arising whether the BJP still deserves to put up its candidate in Tirupati bypoll instead of the Jagan Sena Party of Pawan Kalyan. The BJP Government might have spent Rs. 50,000 Cr but it got less than 1 percent vote share in the entire AP in 2019 while it got far lesser percent vote share compared to Pawan in Tirupati LS seat.

Nevertheless, the BJP leaders are raising their voice each day as if there is no party in AP that is ready to give any type of political or electoral challenge to it. The BJP AP leaders are considering as if both the ruling YCP and the Opposition TDP are non-existent while Pawan Kalyan’s party is no more than their pocket organisation.