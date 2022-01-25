BJP’s failure: Buddha released in few hours, Budda still in jail !!

TDP’s former MLA Buddha Venkanna was arrested on Monday evening and was released on station bail by midnight. The pressure from the public and the party is such that the ruling YSRCP felt that Buddha outside is better for the YSRCP than Buddha Venkanna inside the prison. But, what about Nandyal parliamentary constituency president of the BJP Budda Srikanth Reddy, who has been behind the bars for over a week now?

Reddy was attacked and his car was smashed by a mob in Atmakur. When he went to the police station to save himself, the mob attacked the police station and pelted stones. He was arrested for opposing the construction of a prayer hall in Atmakur. Though it’s been one week, he is yet to get a bail. This is raising questions as to whether the BJP was really making any efforts to secure a bail for Reddy.

When TDP can get bail so quickly and protect its workers, why is the BJP unable to do the same, this is the question that the BJP workers are asking. The delay in securing a bail is affecting the morale of the party workers. Though several legal experts have said that the case against Reddy would not stand the legal scrutiny, his continued languishing in prison is raising serious questions. Several party workers have questioned state chief Somu Veerraju as to why the bail is being delayed for Reddy.

The question that the cadre is asking the state leaders is that if the party cannot protect its leaders, how can it expect the activists at the ground level to fight on. When TDP is able to get its arrested leaders and cadres in no time, why is it taking such a long time for the BJP.