Warriorr wins over Bollywood: Hindi dubbing rights at record price

For the first time for a Telugu hero of Ram Pothineni level, the Hindi dubbing rights of the actor’s The Warriorr has been sold out for a whopping Rs 16 crore.

This huge price indicates the expectations surrounding the movie being directed by ace filmmaker N Lingusamy and the positive vibes generated by its first look and title which were released recently.

The poster showed Ram as a tough police officer who is on a hunt for criminals. Both the title and the poster clearly indicated that an action festival is in store in theatres when the film hit the big screens.

The iSmart Shankar fits well in khaki and looks like a rugged police officer. A fresh schedule shoot of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie has recently commenced in which crucial scenes are being canned.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the flick under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it. It may be noted The Warriorr is the production’s house new venture after the stupendous success of Seetimaar in 2021.

Krithi Shetty is the lead lady of The Warriorr, which has Aadhi Pinisetty in a never before role of the antagonist. Akshara Gowda is doing an important and interesting character. Music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad.