Boat capsizes in Godavari, Naidu, TDP leaders are safe

A boat in which TDP leaders were travelling in the Godavari river on Thursday capsized creating panic in the tour of former chief minister and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief was touring the flood hit areas of the Godavari river, when the accident occurred.

Former ministers Pitani Satyanarayana and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, former MLAs, Rama Raju and Radha Krishna, MLC Mantena Satyanarana Raju and others were travelling in the boat which lost its balance and overturned.

The TDP leaders slipped into the river water screaming on top of the voice. The alerted fishermen and the fishermen and the swimmers who were ready there with life jackets saved the former ministers and the TDP leaders.

Later, they moved into another boat and continued the tour. These leaders were accompanying Chandrababu Naidu who was in another motor boat. Chandrababu Naidu heaved a sigh of relief once the leaders were rescued from the river water and restored into a mechanised boat.

This happened near Rajulu Lanka in West Godavari district.

Chandrababu Naidu is visiting the flood hit areas and meeting the victims, as part of his two-day tour. He is also interacting with the flood victims and trying to assess the damage caused to them and their houses due to the flash floods.

Chandrababu Naidu blamed the government for its failure to save the people from inundation. He asked the government to give Rs 50,000 to each of the families from the inundated villages.