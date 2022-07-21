Thank You Movie Review

10:40PM Abhi recounts all the sacrifices people have made to get him to his current position.

10:30PM Flashback to Abhi’s college days. He meets Malvika Nair and is shown as all rounder in studies and sports

10:10PM Prakash Raj is shown as consulting company owner. Director shows complete lack of understanding on how consulting business works in US.

10:05 PM Liberal smooching scenes in ‘Oka nimisham song’. Song shows change in Abhi’s behavior

9:55 PM Abhi comes up with a innovative idea to develop a diagnostic app. Raashi kanna helps funding the app development

9:45PM Movie starts off with back story of Naga chaitanya (Abhi) coming to US – NYC.

9:40PM Show Time

Release Date : 22-07-2022

Direction : Vikram Kumar

Production : Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Casting : Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

