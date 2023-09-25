Bollywood beauty for Ram?

Ram Pothineni is done with the shoot of Skanda and he completed two long schedules of Double iSmart in the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The pan-Indian attempt is planned on a big-budget. As per the ongoing buzz, Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is in talks to play the leading lady in this mass entertainer. An official announcement will be made by the makers very soon.

Kavya Thapar is the other heroine and a mass number on Ram and Kavya Thapar is shot recently. Puri Connects are the producers and the film is announced for March 2024 release. Ram took a break from the shoot and he is currently promoting Skanda that is releasing on September 28th.