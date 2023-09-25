Naidu’s remand extended to October 5

The ACB court in Vijayawada had extended the judicial remand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to October 5. The ACB court judge Himabindu held a video conference with Chandrababu Naidu from Rajamahendravaram central jail and enquired about the facilities provided to him in the jail.

She spoke to Naidu through video call, after the two-day custody of the CID was completed. The CID officials have questioned Naidu in the jail for two days from 9.30 am to 5 pm in the presence of Naidu’s advocates.

The Judge wanted to know if the CID officials had troubled him and said that it was only a remand period and not a jail. She also requested him to understand that remand period is not a jail term.

Later, she told Chandrababu Naidu that she had extended his remand period to October 5. She also told him that the CID had filed a couple of cases in the court and the court would take its own course to deal with the cases.

Meanwhile, the advocates from the supreme court have moved the apex court against the AP high court’s order on the quash petition. The case is likely to come up before the supreme court on Tuesday.

In Andhra Pradesh high court too, cases were filed by the AP CID and the advocates of Naidu. The TDP chief’s advocates are arguing the cases in the ACB court, AP high court and the Supreme Court. While Siddhartha Luthra and his team are arguing at the ACB court, Harish Salve and Siddhartha Agarwal are arguing in the Supreme court. The other advocates, Dammalapati Srinivas and Posani Venkateswarlu are arguing Naidu’s cases in the AP high court.