Parineeti Chopra Ties the Knot

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra got married to young politician Raghav Chadha last night in Udaipur. Several politicians and film celebrities attended the grand and lavish wedding of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. Celebrations took place on Saturday and Sunday before the wedding. The duo got engaged on May 13th in New Delhi.

Parineeti posted some of the clicks from their wedding along with a message that said “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now”. The grand wedding took place in Udaipur’s Leela Palace and some of the pictures from their wedding went viral.