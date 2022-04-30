Bollywood reports the most Disastrous Eid

The Covid-19 fear is nowhere found in the country and the normalcy returned back long ago. RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 had a sensational run across the North Indian market and reported huge numbers. But none of the Bollywood films reported decent openings or full run numbers this year. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey started off on a disastrous note and the film fell flat on weekdays. Two biggies Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 released on Friday and the openings are quite poor. Runway 34 received a decent response and may do well over the weekend.

Heropanti 2 has been declared as the biggest flop in Tiger Shroff’s career. Bollywood filmmakers and analysts are left in shock by the opening figures of the recent biggies. This is the most disastrous Eid ever reported till date, told a top box-office analyst. The audience are not much interested to watch Bollywood biggies and the reason is a huge puzzle. KGF: Chapter 2 has been doing quite well even in its third week. The film is expected to have a super-strong weekend dominating the Bollywood biggies. Bollywood delivering disasters continues this week too.