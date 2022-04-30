Megastar fails to break the myth of SS Rajamouli

During the pre-release event of Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi reminded the audience about the myth of the actors who worked with SS Rajamouli. None of the next films of the stars who worked with SS Rajamouli ended up as hits. Chiranjeevi sounded extremely confident and said that Acharya would break the myth and will end up as a blockbuster. But in an unexpected shock, Acharya opened to poor response and the audience rejected the film.

Even the hardcore Mega fans were left disappointed with Acharya. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together could not make Acharya an impressive one because of the outdated narration and an uninteresting script. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and it is an action drama that presents Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as Naxalites. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers of Acharya.