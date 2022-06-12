Bollywood waiting for Puri Jagannadh

South Indian films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have done exceptional business across North India when several biggies are struggling to register decent footfalls. Tollywood sensational director Puri Jagannadh is testing his luck with Liger and the pan-Indian film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Several Bollywood filmmakers are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Apart from Karan Johar, three top production houses from Bollywood approached Puri recently.

The top director is focused on Janaganamana which also has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. He is keen to make pan-Indian films and Puri will take up the call after he is done with the shoot of this patriotic film. Puri Jagannadh is also keen to work with Bollywood stars in the coming days and he has interesting scripts ready. For now, Bollywood is eagerly waiting for the release of Liger. Vijay Deverakonda too is keen to work with Bollywood filmmakers and he is bonding with them during his breaks.