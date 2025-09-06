Boney Kapoor takes a Dig at Baahubali Producers

In a recent interview, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has taken a dig at the producers of Baahubali over the speculations of unreasonable demands made by his wife Sridevi. He said that he has a message that was sent by SS Rajamouli saying that the inputs of Sridevi helped him for Baahubali. Boney said that Rajmaouli also revealed that he is a big fan of Sridevi.

“The misunderstanding for the film happened because of the producer. Rajamouli had a lengthy discussion with Sridevi at our residence. During the discussion about the remuneration, Rajamouli left the room. The producer quoted a very low remuneration which was lesser than her pay for English Vinglish. She is not a struggling actor. The producer will surely have an advantage for casting Sridevi. Rajamouli was told that Sridevi demanded a full floor of the hotel and other luxuries. From our end, we have requested to play a lengthy schedule during holidays so that our kids will attend the shoot” told Boney Kapoor.

He also said “During the shoot of English Vinglish, I paid the hotel and flight bills of our kids during the outdoor shoot. The producers have conveyed a wrong information for Rajamouli. I was the witness when the discussion happened” told Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi was the first choice for Sivagami Devi and the team later finalized Ramya Krishna for the role.