Botsa flares up Amaravathi issue again!

Andhra Pradesh municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana has stirred up fresh controversy with his provoking comments on Amaravathi capital issue again.

Botsa on Saturday (today) ruled out any possibility of YSRCP government holding talks with Amaravathi farmers who are agitating for the cause of Amaravathi capital for over 600 days. He said there is nothing to discuss with Amaravathi farmers.

Botsa categorically stated that YSRCP government will not go back on shifting executive capital from Amaravathi to Visakhapatnam.

Botsa also made it clear that YSRCP government will set up three capitals for AP come what may as decided earlier.

He said Amaravathi will only remain as Legislative capital of AP and there is no change in this decision by the AP government.

Botsa reiterated his controversial comments on Amaravathi capital saying why AP’s future and development should be confined only to 20 villages in Amaravathi capital region.

Botsa’s remarks triggered sharp protests from farmers in Amaravathi capital region, who have given up their lands for the future of AP.

They burnt the effigies of Botsa and demanded him to take back his remarks on Amaravathi unconditionally.