Boyapati Celebrates without Producers: What’s Happening?

Akhanda 2 is the last biggie and crazy film for Telugu cinema in 2025. The film was set for a grand release on December 5th but the film’s release was pushed by a week due to the financial hurdles. The makers have cleared all the hurdles and released the film on December 12th. The film received mixed response from the audience but the first day numbers of the film are decent. The film’s producers have interacted with the media yesterday evening and they said that the film is going strong all over. Hours after this, Boyapati and Thaman celebrated the success of the film in Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.

The biggest surprise is that the makers were not present. None of the actors or the technicians except Thaman were present for the celebration which is a surprise. Nandamuri Balakrishna who is always ahead when it comes to promoting his films is missing completely. He wasn’t seen anywhere yesterday after the film’s release. All this is because of the financial mess of Akhanda 2. The team has to reunite and promote the film over the weekend as it would boost Akhanda 2. The makers have announced that there will be a grand success meet and the date will be announced soon.