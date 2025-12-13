x
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Boyapati Celebrates without Producers: What's Happening?

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

Boyapati Celebrates without Producers: What’s Happening?

Akhanda 2 is the last biggie and crazy film for Telugu cinema in 2025. The film was set for a grand release on December 5th but the film’s release was pushed by a week due to the financial hurdles. The makers have cleared all the hurdles and released the film on December 12th. The film received mixed response from the audience but the first day numbers of the film are decent. The film’s producers have interacted with the media yesterday evening and they said that the film is going strong all over. Hours after this, Boyapati and Thaman celebrated the success of the film in Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.

The biggest surprise is that the makers were not present. None of the actors or the technicians except Thaman were present for the celebration which is a surprise. Nandamuri Balakrishna who is always ahead when it comes to promoting his films is missing completely. He wasn’t seen anywhere yesterday after the film’s release. All this is because of the financial mess of Akhanda 2. The team has to reunite and promote the film over the weekend as it would boost Akhanda 2. The makers have announced that there will be a grand success meet and the date will be announced soon.

