Why Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Is Recording Its Highest TRP

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has emerged as one of the most talked-about editions of the reality show, recording surprisingly high Television Rating Points, particularly during weekend episodes.

According to reports, the current weekend ratings are comparable to the finale episodes of previous seasons. This surge is especially notable because the season opened with the second-lowest TRP in the history of the Telugu Bigg Boss. The journey from a weak opening to record-breaking numbers reveals some interesting facts.

Early Momentum Driven by Content Creators – Sanjana and Emanuel

The initial turnaround in ratings was largely driven by Sanjana and Emanuel. Their pranks, spontaneous skits, and light-hearted interactions injected much-needed freshness into the house. Sanjana quickly earned the tag of “queen of content” during the opening weeks, while Emanuel stood out with his natural comic timing. His imitation of corporate-style college advertisements went viral on social media, expanding the show’s reach beyond regular television audiences. Emanuel also became the only contestant to receive a gold star in the house, reinforcing his early dominance and popularity.

A Dull and Controversial Middle Phase

Despite a promising start, the season experienced a noticeable lull in the middle weeks. Negativity crept in, particularly around Ritu, who faced strong audience backlash but continued in the house for several weeks, raising questions about fairness. The repeated conflicts involving Pavan and Ritu further fatigued viewers.

Wild card entries failed to leave an impact, adding little to the narrative. The controversial eliminations of Srija, especially her exit twice under questionable circumstances, attracted heavy trolling online. Additionally, perceived bias towards contestants like Tanuja and Bharani led to growing skepticism about the credibility of the game.

Revival Through New Narratives

The show regained momentum after this lull, though in a different direction. The revival was no longer centered on Sanjana and Emanuel alone. Kalyan began connecting strongly with common audiences through his grounded approach, while Tanuja found resonance with traditional television viewers. Suman Shetty emerged as an underdog, gradually earning appreciation for his steady gameplay.

Importantly, the Ticket to Finale tasks were designed with higher intensity and clarity, re-engaging viewers and restoring competitive excitement.

Social Media and Influencer Impact

Another crucial factor behind the soaring TRP is the amplified role of social media. Compared to earlier seasons, a significantly higher number of influencers actively discuss Bigg Boss Telugu today, increasing digital visibility. Almost every contestant now has a dedicated public relations team pushing clips, narratives, and reactions across platforms. This constant online engagement has translated into stronger television viewership.

By positioning Kalyan and Tanuja as strong contenders alongside Emanuel, the makers created a genuine sense of unpredictability. This competitive balance, combined with social media amplification, has turned Season 9 into one of the most engaging and commercially successful editions in the show’s history.

– ZURAN