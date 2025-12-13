x
Ticket Hike in Telangana turns into a Joke

Published on December 13, 2025

Ticket Hike in Telangana turns into a Joke

After the new governments are formed in the Telugu states, both the governments have decided to support the film industry and big ticket films. They have granted ticket hikes along with permissions for special shows. All went well till the stampede in Sandhya theatre during the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telangana government including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that there would be no price hike and special shows in the future.

After a small pause, hike and special shows are granted for Telugu films again. One random person has been approaching the court and the orders are ignored as the advance sales are being opened. This happened for films like OG and now for Akhanda 2. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy admitted that he is not aware about the GO issue for Akhanda 2 which is quite shocking and surprising. He again clarified that there would be no hike granted for any film in the future. Netizens are calling this a joke during the release of every big film.

