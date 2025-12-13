How did Akhanda 2 open outside Telugu States?

Akhanda 2 is the fourth combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. The film also marks the sequel for blockbuster film Akhanda which was a stupendous hit. After a slight delay, Akhanda 2 released on Friday all over and the makers made sure that the film had a proper pan-Indian release. The numbers in the Telugu states are decent but the film under-performed outside AP and Telangana. Zee Studios distributed Akhanda 2 across North India and the occupancies are below 10 percent.

The film struggled to register decent numbers and footfalls on Friday. There was not much improvement by evening shows. The film has to perform big on Saturday and Sunday to recover the digital expenses and other release costs. Same is the case with Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Akhanda 2 did not open on a decent note and the numbers remained low in these South states. Even though the film was dubbed into Kannada, the Telugu version opened on a decent note in Karnataka and in Bengaluru. On the whole, Akhanda 2 opened on a poor note outside the Telugu states.