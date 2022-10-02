BoyFriend For Hire: The Hiring Saga Continues

In recent times, the upcoming movie ‘Boyfriend for Hire’ is seen making some noise by releasing interesting content in the social media. This includes the promotional song which is found to be very interesting. Needless to say, that it offers something new as the song narrates a crazy story of a professional ‘boyfriend’.

We see in news nowadays that hiring a boyfriend has become a profession. Makers must have made an entertaining content from ‘out of the box’ idea. Looking at the efforts of the makers who have released the making video of the promotional song today, it is understood that they are playing well to garner further interest for their movie.

Santosh Kambhampati is debuting as director while Niranjan Reddy K and Venu Madhav Peddi are jointly producing the movie under their banners Prime show Entertainments and Swastika Cinema