BRO First Single My Dear Markandeya is Out

Pawan Kalyana and Sai Dharam Tej’s BRO film first single got released today. BRO is an official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham with a commercial touch of Trivikram. The teaser glimpse of BRO has already grabbed much attention with Pawan Kalyan’s classy vintage look. The first single ‘My Dear Markandeya’ is out and it is a simple and catchy tune.

My Dear Markandeya has gorgeous Urvashi Rautela, who bumped up the floor in Boss Party and Wild Saala. Revanth and Snigdha Sharma crooned the song, where Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the catchy lyrics, ‘Come on come on Dance Bro…Yamma Yamma Beats Bro.. Zingadi Ne Juke Bro’ and the dance energy between the lead pair was okay. BRO is all set to hit theatres on the 28th of July. The film has an impressive crew with Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the lead actresses and Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and more in key roles.