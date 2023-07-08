Jagan destabilised local bodies, says Lokesh

Local bodies in the State have been completely destabilised after Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister and irrespective of the consent of the villagers several suburban areas have been merged into the nearby municipalities only to impose more taxes on them, said Nara Loeksh, TDP general secretary, here on Saturday.

The people from different villages of Allur mandal of Kavali Assembly segment met Lokesh during his pada yatra on Saturday and in a memorandum submitted to him they pointed out several problems being faced by them, including lack of drainage facility and no proper roads.

Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP comes back to power all the pending works will be completed and the issues of the villages merged with the nearby municipalities will be resolved as per the opinion of the majority of the villagers. He also promised to supply safe drinking water to every doorstep and pucca houses will be allotted to those who do not have shelter.

When the villagers of Vudipigunta raised their issues, Lokesh said there is no development of rural areas after Mr Jagan has come to power. The coming TDP government will provide all the facilities in the rural areas, he said. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra reached 150th day and he offered special poojas at the Goddess Poleramma in Allur.

The villagers of Vudurugunta, Tatichetlapalem and Yerrappagunta also complained of lack of basic amenities to them, including the drinking water. Lokesh told them to wait for a few more months till the TDP comes back to power and all their problems will be resolved on a war-footing basis.

When the fishermen community from Bangarupalyam wanted a bridge across the Buckingham Canal, Lokesh said that within months of the TDP assuming power the bridge will be constructed.