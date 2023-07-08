Why so many farmers committed suicide, asks Yanamala

Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Saturday asked as to why the farmers suicides have gone up in the past four years if Rs 1,70,769 lakh cr is distributed to the farming community as is claimed by Cheif Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a press note released here, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also asked why the farmers are in neck-deep of debts if the amount has been distributed to them. “Is it not your failure that there is fall of four lakh tonnes in food grain production,” Yanama questioned. The ground-nut production has come down, he said, adding that as a whole agricultural sector has been pushed into a deep crisis while the aqua culture has come down drastically.

Expressing the opinion that Andhra Pradesh is running in the race of total lies, Ramakrishunudu said that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are vying with one another in issuing statements. It is really atrocious that the public money is wasted in the name of father’s birth anniversary celebrations, he felt.

Maintaining that not only Jagan is uttering blatant lies but also forcing his Cabinet colleagues and the senior officers to tell the people total lies, the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House remarked. There is no input subsidy or ex-gratia for natural disasters or even crop insurance, he stated that the farmers are not getting even a single rupee relief from the Government.

Jagan has stooped so low and has taken the State to the rock-bottom level, Ramakrishnudu said. The Chief Minister is playing with the lives of the farmers and the poor, the senior TDP leader said. Yanamala is of the opinion that already anti-incumbency is at its peak and the voters are eagerly waiting for the elections to come to send Jagan home.