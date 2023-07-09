Ravi Teja’s next Film Announced

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and talented director Gopichand Malineni are teaming up for the fourth time and the project has been announced officially today. An interesting poster has been unveiled with the announcement. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this mass entertainer and the shoot commences very soon. The pre-production work of this untitled film starts soon. Thaman will score the music and background score for this untitled film.

Gopichand Malineni delivered a super hit with Veerasimha Reddy recently. Ravi Teja is shooting for Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle currently. These films will release during Dasara and Sankranthi respectively. Ravi Teja is in talks for several films and they will be announced soon. Ravi Teja will start shooting for Gopichand’s film soon after he completes his current projects.