BRS announces Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate

Published on September 19, 2025 by swathy

BRS announces Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate

Three days after holding a preparatory meeting on Tuesday to discuss about the roadmap for the ensuing by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency that has fallen vacant after the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KTR Rama Rao announced Maganti Sunitha as the party’s contestant just a while ago in Hyderabad. Gopinath’s wife Sunitha has been in contention ever since the topic by-election came into picture a few months ago after the sudden demise of Gopinath.

All parties in Telangana have been holding discussions with their cadre and leaders to seize the vacant berth as the outcome would be a pointer to the prevailing political atmosphere across the state. Indian National Congress led by Revanth Reddy is looking to open its account in Greater Hyderabad segment because the party suffered a humiliating defeat in all seats despite coming to power in the 2023 assembly elections. They are taking this election one a prestigious note to gain edge over the BRS and upend its ambition to make a strong comeback ahead of the local body polls. They are yet to announce the candidate for this seat. A couple of names are being speculated in the media and political circles.

On the other hand, BRS under its working president KTR belives that a victory in this by-poll would revive the fortunes of the party and reiterate its dominance within the Hyderabad city. KTR has been interacting with his ground level leaders in Jubilee Hills segment to get them ready for the election. The BRS is heavily banking on sympathy factor and anti incumbency on Revanth Reddy’s government. KTR is confident that BRS will retain the stronghold Jubilee Hills seat for the third time with these pills. He appealed to all voters to recognise the good work done by Maganti Gopinath and handover a huge mandate to Sunitha.

