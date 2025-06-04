Bunny Vas floats a New Banner

It is a long journey for Bunny Vas in Telugu cinema. He started his career with Allu Arjun as his personal manager and emerged as a producer over the years. He is holding share in the profits in GA2 Pictures and his career has been quite impressive. There are rumors that Bunny Vas will float his new banner and produce films outside GA2. He announced ‘Bunny Vas Works’ today and the first look of the project will be out on June 6th. Vyra Entertainment and Sapta Aswa Media Works are the co-producers of this project.

Bunny Vas will continue as co-producer in GA2 Pictures and he will also produce films on Bunny Vas Works in the coming years. He is also closely associated with Allu Arjun. Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas have trained several youngsters who are taking GA2 Pictures ahead. Wishing Bunny Vas all the best on his new production house.