x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bunny Vas floats a New Banner

Published on June 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
image
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
image
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
image
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Bunny Vas floats a New Banner

It is a long journey for Bunny Vas in Telugu cinema. He started his career with Allu Arjun as his personal manager and emerged as a producer over the years. He is holding share in the profits in GA2 Pictures and his career has been quite impressive. There are rumors that Bunny Vas will float his new banner and produce films outside GA2. He announced ‘Bunny Vas Works’ today and the first look of the project will be out on June 6th. Vyra Entertainment and Sapta Aswa Media Works are the co-producers of this project.

Bunny Vas will continue as co-producer in GA2 Pictures and he will also produce films on Bunny Vas Works in the coming years. He is also closely associated with Allu Arjun. Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas have trained several youngsters who are taking GA2 Pictures ahead. Wishing Bunny Vas all the best on his new production house.

Next Bhairavam is heading towards a Disappointment Previous YS Jagan: Clueless Behavior, A Lost Cause for YSRCP?
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
image
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Latest

image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
image
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
image
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
image
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Most Read

image
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally
image
Andhra Pradesh to Get ₹1,130 Crore Investment
image
JSP Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Faces Opposition Within Party

Related Articles

Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025