Bhairavam is heading towards a Disappointment

Three Tollywood actors Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj made a comeback with one film titled Bhairavam. The film is the remake of Tamil film Garudan and it released on Friday. The film carried good buzz and the promotions were good. Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja re-released and it was the first consideration for the audience on Friday. The day one numbers of Bhairavam were impacted badly and the IPL matches did the rest of the damage.

Bhairavam received decent response but the box-office numbers were not satisfactory. The film did not collect big numbers over the weekend. The Monday numbers are poor and the film saw a huge decline on Tuesday. The final match of IPL 2025 too impacted Bhairavam. The buyers have recovered close to 30 percent of the invested money. The film’s producer KK Radha Mohan had to release the film on an advance basis as there were no big deals. The film will end up recovering 40 percent in the final run. Bhairavam was made on a budget over Rs 30 crores. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director of this mass entertainer.