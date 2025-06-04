x
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Bhairavam is heading towards a Disappointment

Published on June 4, 2025 by nymisha

Three Tollywood actors Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj made a comeback with one film titled Bhairavam. The film is the remake of Tamil film Garudan and it released on Friday. The film carried good buzz and the promotions were good. Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja re-released and it was the first consideration for the audience on Friday. The day one numbers of Bhairavam were impacted badly and the IPL matches did the rest of the damage.

Bhairavam received decent response but the box-office numbers were not satisfactory. The film did not collect big numbers over the weekend. The Monday numbers are poor and the film saw a huge decline on Tuesday. The final match of IPL 2025 too impacted Bhairavam. The buyers have recovered close to 30 percent of the invested money. The film’s producer KK Radha Mohan had to release the film on an advance basis as there were no big deals. The film will end up recovering 40 percent in the final run. Bhairavam was made on a budget over Rs 30 crores. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director of this mass entertainer.

