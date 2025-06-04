JSP Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Faces Opposition Within Party

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who recently joined the Janasena Party (JSP) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is now facing internal resistance. Despite hoping for a smoother political journey after aligning with the key alliance partner, Reddy finds himself under fire from within his new party.

Local leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and even some within Jana Sena have not forgotten Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s past actions. They accuse him of harassing opposition workers with false cases during the previous YSRCP regime. Ongole TDP MLA Damacharla Janardhan has been particularly vocal, publicly condemning Reddy’s political tactics.

Though Balineni Srinivasa Reddy joined JSP hoping for a fresh start, he has struggled to gain trust from the party’s local cadre. Janasena district president Riaz has openly supported Janardhan’s claims, stating that the allegations against Reddy hold merit. Even during his induction, several party members expressed discontent, suggesting that Reddy only switched sides for political safety.

The party leadership has reportedly advised Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to stay away from active politics in Ongole for a while. This has kept him out of the district’s political scene for nearly a year. However, his critics, especially TDP-JSP leaders, continue to target him, claiming that even Pawan Kalyan may not be able to shield him from past controversies.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s move to Janasena was also discussed during a recent TDP meeting in Ongole, where leaders criticized him for joining the party only after facing electoral defeat. They pointed out that he lost the last election by 34,000 votes to TDP’s Janardhan, after which he left for Hyderabad and stayed away from Ongole.

With limited backing from JSP and ongoing opposition, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s political future remains uncertain.