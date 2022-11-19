Buzz: Balayya to direct Mokshagna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been in thinking mode about the sequel for his super hit film Aditya 369. The sequel is titled Aditya 999 and there are a lot of speculations about the project. During the trailer launch of Dhamki, Balakrishna hinted that he would direct Aditya 999 and the film will have its theatrical release next year. There are debates going on about Balayya balancing acting and direction. As per the update, Balakrishna will focus completely on the direction and he will introduce his son Mokshagna in the lead role. Balakrishna will surprise the audience in a special cameo.

The entire focus would be on Mokshagna and the youngster is getting ready. Though there are lot of speculations about the debut film of Mokshagna, none of them got finalized. Balayya decided to introduce his son in his direction after he felt that Aditya 999 would be the right project. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon. Balaya is currently wrapping up the shoot of Veera Simha Reddy that is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s action thriller.