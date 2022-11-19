Prashanth Varma’s Hanu-Man Teaser Date Announced

Creative director Prashanth Varma is currently making a superhero film Hanu-Man at Pan India level. Teja Sajja is playing the lead role in the movie, where Amritha Aiyer will be seen as the leading lady. The makers have locked the new release date of the teaser.

Hanu-Man will have its teaser to be launched on the 21st of this month at 12:33 PM. The poster sees Teja carrying the huge mace in his hand. Everything looks very small in front of the mace. This seems to be the main weapon of the protagonist in the movie.

Teja is said to have performed some breath-taking stunts in the movie. In fact, the action sequences and the grand visuals are going to be major highlights of the movie produced by PrimeShow Entertainment. Amritha Aiyer is the heroine.