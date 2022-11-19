Disastrous planning for Ram Charan’s Next

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is all set to resume the shoot of Shankar’s film next week and a song is planned to be canned in New Zealand on Charan and Kiara Advani. Ram Charan and some of the team members reached New Zealand and the rest of the team planned to start yesterday. The disastrous planning of the schedule has delayed their plans. They had to acquire the transit visas as their flight tickets are planned through Australia. The transit visas are delayed and all the flight tickets booked for the cast, crew members are wasted.

The makers will lose close to Rs 2 crores through this. The new tickets for the cast and crew members are booked at higher fares and they will be flying before this weekend. The song was planned on a budget of Rs 15 crores and the disastrous planning even hiked the film’s budget. Ram Charan and Shankar film is an action thriller and is aimed for release next year. Jayaram, Srikanth and Anjali will be seen in other prominent roles. Charan plays a dual role and Dil Raju is the producer.