Buzz: Nag and Akhil in a multi-starrer?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is lined up with a couple of films and the actor is keen to complete them at the earliest. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Nagarjuna and his younger son Akhil Akkineni will be seen in a multi-starrer soon. This film will be directed by Mohan Raja who is currently focused on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer remake. Annapurna Studios will bankroll this project. Before this, Nagarjuna will be seen in Bangarraju along with his elder son Naga Chaitanya. Nag seemed to have lined up two interesting multi-starrers with his sons. More details awaited.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.