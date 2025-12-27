Buzz: Nani and Dulquer Film on Cards

Natural Star Nani delivered a blockbuster through Court which is produced by his home banner Wall Poster Cinema. Court was directed by a debutant Raam Jagadeesh and he is committed to do one more film for Wall Poster Cinema. He narrated the plot and impressed Nani long ago. The scriptwork of the project has been happening for the past few months. Nani heard the final narration recently and he approved the script.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been approached for the project and the discussions are going on. Dulquer is yet to hear the script and reveal his decision. The crucial meeting is scheduled for early next year and if all goes well, the shooting formalities will start during the second half of 2026. This would be the most expensive film made in Nani’s production if Dulquer gives his nod. More details are expected in January 2026.