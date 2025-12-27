x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Nani and Dulquer Film on Cards

Published on December 27, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble
image
Sivaji appears before Women Commission
image
Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand
image
2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet

Buzz: Nani and Dulquer Film on Cards

Natural Star Nani delivered a blockbuster through Court which is produced by his home banner Wall Poster Cinema. Court was directed by a debutant Raam Jagadeesh and he is committed to do one more film for Wall Poster Cinema. He narrated the plot and impressed Nani long ago. The scriptwork of the project has been happening for the past few months. Nani heard the final narration recently and he approved the script.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been approached for the project and the discussions are going on. Dulquer is yet to hear the script and reveal his decision. The crucial meeting is scheduled for early next year and if all goes well, the shooting formalities will start during the second half of 2026. This would be the most expensive film made in Nani’s production if Dulquer gives his nod. More details are expected in January 2026.

Next Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet Previous Raju Gari Pelli Ro from Anaganaga Oka Raju: It’s a Full Blown celebration anthem
else

TRENDING

image
Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble
image
Sivaji appears before Women Commission
image
Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand

Latest

image
Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble
image
Sivaji appears before Women Commission
image
Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand
image
2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet

Most Read

image
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet
image
Raja Singh Signals Possible Return to BJP
image
KTR’s Words and the Sad Decline of Political Decorum in Telangana

Related Articles

Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot