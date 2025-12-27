x
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet

Published on December 27, 2025 by Sanyogita

revanth reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has once again turned his focus to New Delhi, triggering fresh political discussions within the Congress. He is set to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for Saturday. Following the meeting, he is expected to hold consultations with senior party leaders, with strong indications that cabinet expansion will be a key item on the agenda.

Within party circles, there is growing speculation that Revanth Reddy is pushing to complete the long-pending cabinet formation. Sources say the Chief Minister wants to move ahead with a full-strength cabinet and is seeking final clearance from the high command and planning to give the government a fresh start in the new year.

Currently, only two ministerial positions remain vacant in the Telangana cabinet. This has intensified competition among senior leaders and aspirants. The names most frequently discussed are Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Both leaders have been waiting for an opportunity and believe their time has come.

Malreddy Ranga Reddy has been aspiring for a cabinet post under the United Rangareddy district quota. When he was not included during the previous cabinet expansion, he expressed his dissatisfaction openly. His remarks at the time, including his statement that he was willing to resign if caste considerations stood in the way, created a strong political ripple and highlighted the internal pressure within the party.

On the other hand, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has been equally confident. He has publicly stated on multiple occasions that the party leadership promised him a cabinet berth. His supporters have already demonstrated their confidence through public banners and outreach efforts. Rajagopal Reddy has also said that he expects to be inducted into the cabinet after the completion of the panchayat elections, adding to the anticipation around the timing of the expansion.

Adding to the complexity are social representations. From the BC category, Adi Srinivas is seen as a strong contender, while Balu Naik’s name is being discussed under the ST quota. This has sparked debate within the Congress over how the two available berths will be allocated to too many aspirants. Whether the party opts for a balance between BC and OC or chooses a different combination remains an open question.

There is also speculation that the process may not be restricted in inducting new ministers, but will also have a reshuffle of portfolios, according to party insiders. The Deputy Speaker post is also under discussion, with Ramchandra Nayak emerging as a likely choice.

By completing appointments across the cabinet and the Assembly before the new year, Revanth Reddy aims to strengthen the government’s political structure and sharpen its focus on governance. As discussions continue in Delhi, political circles in Telangana are closely tracking every signal.

