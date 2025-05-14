Buzz: Nani to work with Dulquer Salmaan?

Natural Star Nani is riding high with the super success of Court as a producer. Raam Jagadish made an impressive debut as director with this courtroom drama and the youngster is committed to work for Nani’s production house again. He is currently working on a script and if all goes well, Raam Jagadish will direct Malayalam young Superstar Dulquer Salmaan in the film. He is currently working on the script and the narration will take place very soon.

For now, nothing has been locked and things will be finalized after the narration. Dulquer scored a super hit in Telugu with Lucky Baskhar last year and he is shooting for a couple of Telugu movies. He is in talks for several new projects. Dulquer is also a close friend of Nani and Raam Jagadish has to impress Dulquer with the script. Wall Poster Cinema will produce the project.