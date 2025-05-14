South Stars dominating Bollywood in Remunerations

Several South Indian films emerged as massive hits and the South stars are dominating Bollywood which has been the major face of Indian cinema. South stars are also giving a tough competition to Bollywood with their projects and they are earning big money which is beyond the paycheques of Bollywood Superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Here is the list of South stars who are earning big money over Rs 100 crores per film:

Rajinikanth: Rs 300 Cr (Including Profits)

Vijay: Rs 270 Cr (For Jana Nayagan)

Allu Arjun: Rs 200 Cr (For Atlee’s Film)

Ajith: Rs 175 Cr (For all his Films)

Prabhas: Rs 180 Cr (For all his Films)

Mahesh Babu: Rs 180 Cr (Expected for Rajamouli’s Film)

NTR: Rs 150 Cr (For Prashanth Neel’s Project)

Ram Charan: Rs 126 Cr (For Peddi)