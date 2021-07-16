Buzz: Nayanthara joins Bahubali: Before The Beginning

Netflix has been working on the web series Bahubali: Before The Beginning. The entire content of the project was scrapped after the digital giant was not convinced with the output. A new team came on to the board and Bollywood beauty Wamiqa Gabbi will play Sivagami in this periodic drama. Bahubali: Before The Beginning is all about the journey of Sivagami in the Mahishmathi kingdom. The shoot of Bahubali: Before The Beginning will commence from September in specially constructed sets.

The latest news is that South Indian top actress Nayanthara came on to the board for a crucial role in Bahubali: Before The Beginning. Her role is kept under wraps for now. Nayanthara is making her digital debut with this mega-budget project. Bahubali: Before The Beginning happens to be the prequel for SS Rajamouli’s epic film Baahubali. More details about the project are expected to be announced soon. There are strong talks that Nayanthara will soon make her Bollywood debut beside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s film.