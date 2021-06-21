Buzz: Prabhas’ Salaar to be made in two parts

After Baahubali released in two installments and ended up as a super hit, several biggies are now following the same. KGF: Chapter 1 is a sensational hit and the second installment KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens soon. Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa will release in two parts and the works are going on. The latest update coming says that Prabhas’ upcoming actioner Salaar will release in two installments. The discussions for the same are happening between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.

Considering the span, budgets and the business, Prashanth Neel is in plans to release the project in two parts. This worked out well for KGF and the team of Salaar had no such plans initially. Prabhas is yet to take a call on Salaar. Prashant Neel alone knows if he has enough stuff for Salaar to release in two parts. The talks about two parts, script development, budgets and release dates are on currently. A clarity is expected about this very soon.