Ram Charan resumes the shoot of RRR

SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR is nearing completion and two long schedules are pending. After the second wave of pandemic calmed down, the shoot of RRR resumed in Hyderabad today. Ram Charan joined the sets of the film today and the shoot will continue in Hyderabad. Alia Bhatt will join the sets of RRR in this schedule and the pending song on Charan, Alia will be shot. NTR will join the sets in the next schedule and a song on Charan, NTR will be shot in the last schedule.

Rajamouli is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and announce the official release date of the film. The shoot of RRR is expected to get completed by the end of July. RRR is an action entertainer set before independence. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the heroines and DVV Entertainment are the producers. The film is carrying massive expectations and all the deals for the film are closed.