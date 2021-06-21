Will KCR’s lunch in Warangal change political equations?

Whenever TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visits Warangal, he stays at his close friend Captain Laxmikantha Rao’s house.

KCR will have breakfast, lunch and dinner at his house. This has been the norm during Telangana statehood agitation days and even after becoming CM of Telangana.

But for the first time KCR is visiting other’s house in Warangal to have lunch today.

He is none other than Kadiyam Srihari, the former deputy CM in KCR cabinet.

Kadiyam was sidelined in TRS and government after KCR became CM for second term in December 2018. He was not taken into cabinet. His MLC term also ended recently.

At this juncture, KCR visiting Kadiyam’s house to have lunch has fuelled debate in TRS circles that good days are back for Kadiyam in TRS and political equations will change in TRS in Warangal district soon.