Kshatriya community gives shock to Jagan with ads

Kshatriya community from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh issued big advertisements in newspapers today taking strong exception against YSRCP leaders abusing Kshatriya leaders. This is for the first time that such ads were issued to lodge protest against any government.

They are angry at YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and AP endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas for abusing TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, hailing from Kshatriya community over Mansas Trust case.

AP High Court reinstated Ashok as Mansas Trust chairman recently quashing YSRCP government orders removing him from the post.

YSRCP leaders abused Ashok as well asKshatriya community later by conducting press meets later. This angered Kshatriya communities in Telugu States.

They issued ads raising objection and urged all not to attack their community under the guise of politics. They said their community leaders are in all parties and serving public for generations.

They also took objection to YSRCP leadera attacking Kshatriya community under the guise of attacking YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju, who also hails from Kshatriya community.