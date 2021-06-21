Thaman bags crazy projects

Young music composer S Thaman is currently in his best phase. All his recent films ended up as musical chartbusters and Thaman’s work is lauded widely. Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo music album will stand as the biggest hit of Telugu cinema. Thaman is on the top and is the first consideration for several big-budget projects. He bagged several crazy projects of Telugu cinema and is working without breaks. Thaman will compose music for Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer remake and Bobby’s film, Ram Charan – Shankar project, Allu Arjun – Sriram Venu’s Icon.

He is also working for Balakrishna’s Akhanda and is roped in for Balakrishna’s next film with Gopichand Malineni. Thaman is working on two projects of Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Trivikram’s untitled film. Apart from these, Thaman is composing music for a dozen films of Tollywood young actors. The young composer also hiked his fee after the recent successes. He is the first consideration for most of the crazy projects of Telugu cinema.